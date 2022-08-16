PIERRE —The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is seeking public input into the development of the State’s Freight Plan. The plan identifies freight contributions to the state’s economy, provides recommendations for strategic improvements, guides freight-related investments, and supports the vision and goals of the National Freight Network.
The public is encouraged to participate in the State Freight Plan virtual public meeting located on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/draft-freight-plan. This website provides a copy of the State Draft Freight Plan, maps, and presentation materials for review.
