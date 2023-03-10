PIERRE — In honor of Women’s History Month in South Dakota, the South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talks” author speaker series will feature historians Lori Ann Lahlum and Molly P. Rozum speaking about the anthology they co-edited, “Equality at the Ballot Box: Votes for Women on the Northern Great Plains.”

This free virtual event will be held Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. CDT on Zoom. To register, go to sdhsf.org/events. “History Talks” is a monthly program of the South Dakota Historical Society Press and the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.