USD Sees Solid Gains In Fall Enrollment
The South Dakota public universities’ presidents gather for a group photo after last month’s retreat at Lewis and Clark Lodge near Yankton. They include (left to right) James Rankin, School of Mines; Laurie Nichols, Black Hills State; Neal Schnoor, Northern State; Jose-Marie Griffiths, Dakota State; Barry Dunn, South Dakota State; and Sheila Gestring, the University of South Dakota.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

VERMILLION — At the University of South Dakota, things are on the grow.

USD has experienced a 4.1% surge in enrollment this fall, including record breaking enrollment in a number of areas. The Vermillion school has reached an overall headcount of 9,856, including 1,326 new students.

