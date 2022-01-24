• A report was received at 7:53 p.m. Friday of an accident involving a boat in Yankton.
• A report was received at 6:05 a.m. Sunday of an accident on Green St.
• A report was received at 8:20 p.m. Sunday of an accident on Piper St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:56 a.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on Highway 81.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:16 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury, car-versus-deer accident on Highway 46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.