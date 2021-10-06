South Dakota posted six new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Clay County — in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The Clay County death was its 17th overall and second reported in the last eight days. Prior to that, Clay County last recorded a confirmed COVID-related death in late January.
The six new deaths raised South Dakota’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,167. The state has already posted 25 new deaths so far in October.
The DOH online portal reported 402 infections Wednesday, with the number of active cases dropping to 6,735 (-154). The number of active hospitalizations rose by one to 221, with 18 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, Yankton County recorded 12 new cases and nine new recoveries, lifting the number of active cases to 152.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +4; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +4.
Also Wednesday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported seven active cases (2 students, 5 staff), which was unchanged from Tuesday. There were 12 people in quarantine/isolation (+2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
