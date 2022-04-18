• A report was received at 4:07 p.m. Friday of an assault on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 9:26 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Adkins Dr.
• A report was received at 12:53 p.m. Saturday of an assault on Peninah St.
• A report was received at 5:02 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 8:35 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 1:34 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on W. 4th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:46 a.m. Thursday of the theft of radiators from a business off of E. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:52 a.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Lane Road.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:08 p.m. Friday of a grass fire off of 306th St. and 435th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:50 a.m. Saturday of a grass fire off of Highway 46 and 433rd Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:25 a.m. Sunday of vandalism to a mailbox off of W. 23rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:17 a.m. Monday of the sheriff’s office assisting the Yankton Police Department with a pursuit.
