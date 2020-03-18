Many Yankton churches did not meet in their buildings this past Sunday in efforts to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Many churches had service online.
St. John’s Lutheran Pastor said this, “This decision (providing online worship opportunities) was not made out of fear, but out of care for our neighbor. This includes the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, those in our health care system, and those who may be challenged with limited finances.”
Pastor of Discovery Church Cory Kitch added, “The two biblical convictions that drive our thinking are (1) the Lord Jesus is sovereign and supreme over all things (Colossians 1:15-20) and (2) the Lord Jesus commands us to love our neighbors. So, this means, on the one hand, that we do not live in fear. We trust the Lord to work out all things for his glory. But on the other hand, we recognize a call to love our neighbors through prayer, good deeds, and doing all that we can to minimize the spread of the virus. This means a highly streamlined church schedule, increased sanitary practices, and, quite likely, cancellations when advised by local health professionals and city government.”
Kitch reminds us of what Martin Luther expressed when dealing with a plague in his day in 1527: “I shall ask God mercifully to protect us. Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine, and take it. I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance inflict and pollute others and so cause their death as a result of my negligence.” (Luther’s Works Volume 43 page 132 the letter “Whether one may flee from a Deadly Plague” written to Rev. Dr. John Hess)
Pastor Ray Lail, Assembly of God, is reminded of Psalm 46:1, God is our refuge and strength an ever-present help in trouble. “No matter what happens, I can count on him and trust that He is not surprised. The Psalmist also challenges us, saying, ‘Be still and know that I am God.’ We often think of stillness as passive, and yet the implication is that we actively seek to calm ourselves and be in his presence. I can think of no greater way to have peace during difficult times.”
Pastor Dani Jo Bierwagon, says, “At Christ the King, we are ramping up our online worship and offering our service on our web page yanktonchurch.com and streaming live on Facebook. I believe that the church is needed more than ever. We have a message of hope to meet the despair, a peace to calm the anxiety, and an impulse of compassion to guard against self-interest.
Bierwagon is inspired by Rabbi Kanefsky’s quote, “Every hand that we don’t shake must become a phone call that we place. Every embrace that we avoid must become a verbal expression of warmth and concern. Every inch and every foot that we physically place between ourselves and another must become a thought as to how we might be of help to that other, should the need arise.”
“A Bible verse that comforts me: (our Savior said) I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world. John 16:33,” Bierwagon says.
Most of the church’s responses are similar. They are closely monitoring the situation, adjusting as necessary, and listening to local authorities. Many Pastors from Yankton churches have stated their commitment to providing ministry to their people, doing everything they can to keep their people safe.
Be sure to check with your church to determine if its schedules have changed and/or if online/streaming options are available.
