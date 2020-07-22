South Dakota registered 58 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Pennington County in Wednesday’s daily update.
To date, the state has processed 101,058 COVID-19 (+1,213) and has detected 8,077 cases of the virus. Currently, there are 820 active cases, while 7,159 (+78) individuals have recovered and 119 (+1) have died.
Clay County has registered one new case, its sixth in the last week, for a total of 100 positive test results, and has 12 active cases. In all, 1,078 (+65) negative test results have been recorded.
As of Wednesday, a total of 88 people have recovered from the virus and seven have been hospitalized.
Other local counties — including Bon Homme (active cases 0), Charles Mix (38), Douglas (5), Hutchinson (4), Turner (8), Union (18) and Yankton (7) — reported no changes.
Also, the South Dakota Department of Health posted a downloadable Risks and Benefits of Social Activities assessment tool on its COVID-19 website at: www.doh.sd.gov/documents/COVID19/COVID_Risks_Benefits_SocialActivities.pdf
Meanwhile, in Nebraska, four new deaths were reported on the state’s Department Of Health and Human Services website, Tuesday evening, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in Nebraska to 310. There were 343 (+79) new positive tests reported, raising the total number of infections to 23,190.
Also, Cedar County reported one new case of the virus for a total of 20 positive cases since the pandemic began.
