Yankton Native Assumes New Naval Command In Illinois

After extensive travel and a Navy career of more than 20 years, Captain Jason J. Williamson still calls Yankton his hometown.
Earlier this month, the 1996 graduate of Yankton High School (YHS) assumed command at Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) in Great Lakes, Illinois.
Known as the “Quarterdeck of the Navy,” NSGL is home to more than 50 tenant commands.
As commanding officer, Williamson, who relieved former Commanding Officer Capt. Raymond Leung, will provide base operating support to the approximately 20,000 students, instructors, civilians and contract staff at the naval station, some of whom have been there for as many as 30 years, Williamson told the Press & Dakotan.
“I’ve commanded an aircraft squadron already — several years ago — of about 350 people, where we deployed overseas a bunch of times,” he said. “But this particular job is unique for me as an aviator, and the reward comes with the fact that this is the Navy’s boot camp. Every sailor that joins the Navy starts their training here, at Naval Station, Great Lakes.”
Every Thursday or Friday, roughly 1,200 new recruits arrive at the base, and before the COVID-19 pandemic, every Friday about 1,200 sailors would leave the base, Williamson said.
Because of COVID, new arrivals have a “cooling-off period” before beginning the eight-week boot-camp program, he said.
“My job here is to facilitate all of that infrastructure, and all of the support activities that allow the recruit training to occur,” Williamson said. “I don’t train the troops, but we do all the things that keep those troops healthy, fed and ready to go.”
On any given day, there are about 9,000 students on base, he said.
“So imagine, (it’s like the) University of South Dakota,” Williamson said. “We’re feeding and housing those folks while they’re here for training.”
Also, about 40% of the graduates from boot camp remain at NSGL for their first service school where they learn their technical rate for the Navy, which is what their job will be, he said.
“I wouldn’t use the word ‘overwhelming.’ I think it’s more ‘awe,’” Williamson said of his new command. “Awe of the talent of the people that I’m there to help facilitate. There are many jobs here that I would more than likely not be qualified to do, but it’s my job to find the right people to do those jobs.”
Great Lakes has a federal fire department, federal law enforcement and a large security contingent, he said.
“So it’s a city here at Great Lakes,” Williamson said.
During his career, Williamson briefly served aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, but spent the majority of his career flying for the Navy.
He attended Boston College on a Reserve Officer Training Corps. (ROTC) scholarship, and in May 1998, he earned a degree in BioMedical Engineering.
“Myself and my younger brother, Rusty Williamson, both went to Boston College,” he said. “We’re both Navy captains. My brother is in Norfolk, Virginia.”
Rusty Williamson served as commanding officer of the USS McFaul from April 2019-August 2020, and is currently serving as a reactor officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.
After graduating, Williamson received his commission and, in June 2000, was designated a naval aviator. Since then, he has logged over 2,700 hours in multiple fixed-wing aircraft in support of the Maritime Patrol missions.
“I am one of those few Navy pilots that does not fly an airplane that lands on an aircraft carrier,” he said. “The planes that I flew are way too big.”
Williamson’s other assignments include four years with the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron Forty; two years as department head with the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron Eight and, in 2016, commander of the “World Famous Pelicans” of Patrol Squadron Forty Five.
“A lot of folks join the Navy to see the world, get an education,” Williamson said. “Patriotism is also one of those big drivers that a lot of people, including myself, have as a motivator for military service. I would say all of those have been what has kept me doing it this long.”
Williamson also served as an instructor pilot with the “Pro’s Nest” of Patrol Squadron Thirty; as deputy executive assistant to the director of Air Warfare and as the MQ-4C Triton Requirements Officer on the Staff of the Chief of Naval Operations.
Most recently, he was stationed in in Misawa, Japan, serving as deputy commander of Task Force 72.
“Almost 30 years ago, I could claim that I was a high-school athlete — a lot of track a lot of football,” Williamson said, recalling his time in Yankton. “I think the irony here is my two sons and my wife, while we’ve been moving from Japan, have been living in Yankton for the last six months.”
Williamson’s children have been able to attend the same elementary school that he did, Lincoln Elementary School, he noted.
“My parents still live in Yankton and (my sons) got to get some bonus time with Grandpa and Grandma before they move out here to Chicago,” Williamson said. “My oldest is in sixth grade, so he gets to track the progress of the water park every day when my wife takes him to school.”
Williamson also said he is impressed with the continued prosperity of Yankton, including the expansion to the north and the rejuvenation of the downtown.
“My brother and I still include Yankton as our hometown in our biographies, we’re still South Dakota residents, my home of record is Yankton, South Dakota, and we’re proud of that,” he said. “Coming back from Japan, in a pandemic, I chose for my family to stay in Yankton, South Dakota, until they could come join me here — a safe place, a sense of community.”
Williamson said he uses the small-town “It Takes a Village” concept as a guiding principle in his leadership style.
“It’s gotten me to a point where I can now provide that sense of community to a new community, here, at Great Lakes,” Williamson said. “That’s important.”
