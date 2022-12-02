Todey: Soil Key To Dealing With Climate Change

Dennis Todey offered advice to farmers dealing with the dramatic impact of climate changes.
“Taking care of our soils is our first line of defense,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) climatologist said Friday.
Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub, spoke by videoconference to an audience of around 50 attending the SDSU Extension’s soil management workshop at the NFAA Yankton Archery Complex.
Prior to his current role, Todey served as the South Dakota state climatologist from 2003-16. He spoke Friday on severe weather and the Central Plains outlook for the coming year.
“Climate has impacted issues for agriculture,” he said. “We are seeing bigger events, more extremes, larger disaster issues and greater variability.”
Recent years have produced noticeable changes not only in the weather but also in the soils, Todey said. The changes have placed an increased emphasis on soil conservation practices to prevent or lessen erosion along with capturing moisture and nutrients.
In response, farmers have experimented and adopted a number of planting and crop practices along with ways of replenishing their soils.
As part of the outreach, the SDSU Extension workshop featured a number of speakers throughout Friday. The morning topics included soybean management and response along with a session on intercropping and interseeding. The afternoon sessions included soil fertility for corn, biological agronomy and soil fertility applications, and rye double cropping
The Southeast Experiment Farm near Beresford, which held its business meeting as part of Friday’s program, is working with projects for greater soil health and efficiency.
While adjusting their practices for maximum soil protection, farmers are also dealing with the fallout of natural disasters and other challenging weather, Todey said during his talk Friday.
“In 2019, we had extreme wetness that resulted in delayed planting,” he said. “We had $1 billion disaster years for 2020 and 2021. It was not only flooding but also other disasters such as drought and even derechos.”
Disasters have hit hard in the Central Plains during recent decades, Todey said.
“Since 1989, Iowa has had the third highest RMA (Risk Management Agency) indemnity losses,” he said. “North Dakota was second, and I’m sure South Dakota was in the top 10.”
The types of disasters vary by year and location, Todey said. The results may be surprising, at odds with the common perception of the moment, he added.
The Midwest has experienced drought, but flooding and other wet conditions have actually remained the most consistent problems, Todey said.
In addition, South Dakota has seen increasing hail losses starting in 2010 based on indemnity payments.
“Hail has become an increasingly large player,” he explained.
In recent years, producers have quickly become familiar with the word “derecho,” which has swept across the Midwest and caused great damage.
The term, coined in the late 1800s, is Spanish for “straight line wind” compared to a tornado, Todey said. Major derechos were recorded in August 2020 and December 2021 along with May and July of this year.
“The granddaddy was in Iowa (in 2020),” Todey said, noting the extensive crop damage over a large area. The derechos caused among the largest losses outside of a tropical storm.
“The Midwest sees 1-2 derechos a year, but in several recent years, there has been no discernible trend,” he added.
Disasters aren’t the only major climate changes, Todey said.
“We are also seeing precipitation changes. The biggest change hasn’t been in temperatures but in precipitation,” he said. “The last 120 years, it has been getting wetter. The annual precipitation has gone up 15% since the start of the 20th century.”
Producers are also dealing with changes in the seasons, Todey said. From 1895-2020, the Midwest saw increase spring and fall precipitation, while summers were flat.
During the last 15 years, the Midwest has seen more winter precipitation. The amount has come mostly in the form of snow but also some rain.
South Dakota has experienced mid-summer droughts but overall has received wetter weather, Today said. The greater precipitation has brought flooding and inundations, along with other crop impacts.
“But drought still occurs even during wet years,” he said.
In addition, the Midwest has seen temperature changes, with a warming of winters. The changes have affected spring and fall freeze dates, producing longer growing seasons.
“Wheat and row crops have been the most successful to adjust to different temperatures,” Todey said. “Producers are now looking at different crops or new cover crops.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly report showed the entire Yankton region in drought. Most areas are in extreme drought conditions, but southern Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties in northeast Nebraska are experiencing the worst classification of exceptional drought.
“It’s been fairly persistent features through the year, and we don’t predict a lot of precipitation this winter,” the climatologist said. “On average, 10-12 inches of snow equates to about 1 inch of rainfall. We have deficits of multiple inches, which is why I don’t see large shifts in the drought situation.”
Todey offered outlooks for varying lengths of time.
“The seven-day precipitation forecast calls for some precipitation, which is nice to have, but it isn’t a game changer for us,” he said. “The 8- to 14- day forecast finds a La Nina (weather pattern from the Pacific Ocean) set up for persistent cold.”
Any precipitation now would benefit the soil runoff situation, Todey said.
“The 90-day forecast brings concerns from a soil standpoint,” he said. “We could see a very deep frost, so you need to check your water lines. In 2014, we had persistent cold with very dry soils that created very deep frost.”
Given the current soil conditions, Todey doesn’t look for much improvement over the winter.
“I think spring will be our big make-or-break time,” he said.
In response to an audience question, Todey said he had no reliable forecast for next summer.
“We don’t have strong indicators. La Nina will influence late winter and spring. Coming over into summer, we are looking at trends,” he said.
“Things can get better. It’s just a question of how much better.”
