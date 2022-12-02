Todey: Soil Key To Dealing With Climate Change

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.