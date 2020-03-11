As a precaution amid the current coronavirus concerns, this Sunday’s 2019 Yankton Citizens of the Year reception honoring Tom and Jane Gilmore, scheduled for the Yankton Elks Lodge, has been postponed.
This event will be rescheduled at a later date.
