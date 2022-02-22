A second person has turned in filing petitions to seek one of the two open slots on the Yankton school board.
According to the Yankton School District, Erick Messler has filed and will join incumbent Terry Crandall on the April 12 ballot.
The other incumbent, Sarah Carda, had not filed as of late Tuesday afternoon.
The deadline to file for both the Yankton school board and Yankton City Commission races is 5 p.m. Friday.
