On 3rd Try, Parker Voters OK School Bond Issue

BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
PARKER — For the Parker school district, the third time was the charm.
On Tuesday, voters passed a $4 million bond issue for completing the last phase of a project designed to meet the growing district’s demands. The bond passed 395-206 for a 65.7% margin.
The bond issue had twice previously won a large majority of voters but fell short of the required 60% threshold, according to Superintendent Donovan DeBoer. The first election for $5 million received 58.4% of the vote, while the second election for $3.5 million received 58.7%, he said.
“Actually, this ($4 million) amount is for more dollars than we went for the second time,” he said. “This is the third attempt for essentially the same project.”
DeBoer had previously said high turnout would provide a key to passage. “We had about 300 (voters) the first time, 550 the second time, and we would like to get more this third time,” he said, with Tuesday’s election drawing 601 voters.
The Parker district continues to grow, DeBoer said. When he arrived nine years ago, the district had about 350 students. Since that time, enrollment has grown by about 150, fueled by new homes in the Turner County community.
“A study done by our architect shows that we could be upwards of 600-650 students by 2035,” he said. “I think the cause is simply that we live in southeastern South Dakota, and overall growth seems to be a common theme in this area.”
The district valuation has grown from $100 million 20 years ago to almost $400 million now, DeBoer said.
The bond will raise taxes 67 cents per $1,000 valuation, according to district figures.
“We are building for growth, but we are also building because we currently use facilities that are inadequate in size, HVAC, infrastructure, and student needs,” he said. “We will be completely ADA compliant with two elevators and all necessary access to entrances and exits.”
The first two phases have been funded, DeBoer said. Phase 1 is a new two-story elementary school that was finished last summer. Phase 1.5, remodeling the former elementary school into a new high school, is scheduled for completion around the New Year.
With Tuesday’s bond passage, the district will move ahead with demolishing the 1912 high school in February or March. Phase 2 calls for replacing the old high school with a new shop and classroom, auxiliary gym/storm shelter and locker rooms.
Phase 2 would start in March with completion in summer 2024. All items, including playground and parking, would be completed in fall 2024. The Parker board and administration will begin finalizing the Phase 2 design plan with Koch Hazard Architects in conjunction with Fiegen Construction, both of Sioux Falls, according to school business manager Jim Vogel.
