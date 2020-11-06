Mount Marty University’s theatre department invites the community to this year’s fall musical, “Lucky Stiff.” The production is scheduled to hit the Marian Auditorium stage Nov. 12-15.
Betsy Crumly, a freshman nursing student from Page, Nebraska, plays Annabell Glick in the musical. According to Crumly, anyone can enjoy “Lucky Stiff” and “the music, dancing and comedy will put a smile on every face.”
Sophomore nursing student and Yankton local Joseph Stibral seconds Crumly’s enthusiasm for the play.
“This is a fast, funny show that I highly recommend you see,” says Stibral, who plays Luigi Gaudi and is a member of the ensemble. “My fellow actors are extremely talented and will do fantastic in this piece. The creative team and crew are putting together something that will make for a wonderful show.”
“Lucky Stiff” follows English shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon who has just inherited millions. But, of course, there is a catch. Chaos complete with mistaken identities and a corpse in a wheelchair ensues, and audiences will be treated to laughs from start to finish. “Lucky Stiff” was created by the Tony-winning writing team behind “Ragtime,” “Once on This Island” and “Anastasia.”
The show will open on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Additional 7:30 p.m. performances will be held Nov. 13-14. The production will conclude with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 15. This show is sponsored by the Mount Marty University Gregorian Club.
Tickets can be purchased at mountmarty.edu/boxoffice or by calling 605-668-1234. Masks are required and will be made available at the door. Temperatures will also be taken prior to entry.
