Former County Commissioner Facing Misdemeanor Charges

A former Yankton County commissioner is facing misdemeanor charges stemming from a restraining order filed against him by a current Yankton County commissioner.
The Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a charge of resisting execution or service of process against Gary Ray Swensen, who served as a Yankton County commissioner from 2017-2021. The offense is a Class 2 misdemeanor, which carries a potential sentence of 30 days in a county jail or a $500 fine, or both. If convicted, he could also be required to pay restitution, in accordance with South Dakota law.
The charges stem from Swensen’s alleged avoidance of accepting a subpoena in a civil action filed by Wanda Howey-Fox, who replaced Swensen on the County Commission in 2021.
Last April, Howey-Fox filed for a restraining order against Swensen, stating that he willfully harassed her via “voluminous emails which are unsolicited, untrue, repeated and malicious,” according to court documents.
In one of Swensen’s emails submitted to the court, he accused Howey-Fox of having an affair with embattled South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who is being investigated for wrongdoing in the case of a vehicular accident in September 2020 that left one man dead.
Howey-Fox and Ravnsborg were legal partners at the Harmelink Fox & Ravnsborg law firm in Yankton. Howey-Fox has also represented Swensen as a client.
The postscript in Swensen’s email reads, “Wanda Fox please at least give Jason Ravensborg a good spanking for me for his crime. … I am sure you Wanda Fox will enjoy it even more than Jason will.”
According to the documents filed, Howey-Fox told the court that she believed that Swensen was mentally unstable as reflected by the tone, volume, content and time of day the emails were sent, adding that she thought any weapons Swenson might possess should be seized.
As of this writing, Swensen has not been successfully served with the subpoena.
In July, the court issued a warrant for Swensen and for his weapons to be seized, and in December, the court approved a five-year restraining order against Swenson. A legal notice regarding that decision was published in the Press & Dakotan on Feb. 3.
This is not the first time that Swensen’s electronic communications have gotten him into trouble.
He was officially banned from the Yankton City Hall in 2019 for a year after posting a meme on social media that depicted an elderly woman in a confessional saying, “Forgive me father for I have sinned. I killed a politician.” The priest responds, “My daughter, I am here to listen to your sins, not your community service work.”
The post was deemed to be threatening to lawmakers, and Swensen was notified via a letter from city officials that he had been banned.
At the time, the Press & Dakotan wrote that the letter cited three reasons for the decision, including recent social media posts that were “perceived as threatening to City staff and its elected officials;” as well as “(p)ast inappropriate behavior and statements” that were allegedly made in city hall; and “(p)ast interactions with City staff and officials that have been reported to the City Manager as having made City staff uncomfortable.”
The letter added that, if Swensen wished to contact city officials, it should be done by phone, email or through the mail.
In May 2020, Swensen’s county email account was suspended “indefinitely” because of “inappropriate use.”
Last month, the Yankton County State’s Attorney filed criminal charges against Swensen, citing sheriff’s deputies documented attempts to serve Swensen with legal papers about 25 times between March 15 and June 30 last year.
A new warrant for Swensen’s arrest was issued this week.
At this time, there is no record of Swenson having been arrested, and a call Friday to the Yankton County Sheriff’s office for confirmation as to whether Swenson’s weapons had been seized was not returned.
