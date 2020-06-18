YPD Discusses Policing With Community

As the nation takes a hard look at how its law enforcement apparatus operates, the Yankton Police Department (YPD) is looking at shedding greater light on how it operates.
On Thursday, the YPD hosted a virtual town hall to discuss policies and procedures in the wake of a growing push for law enforcement reform.
YPD Chief John Harris started off the proceedings by saying that Yankton’s police department is one of the best that he’s worked with so far.
“I’ve been involved in policing for over 46 years,” Harris said. “I’ve been a police chief in five states, so I’ve had an opportunity to see policing in all kinds of other environments. And while we may not do things perfectly every time, I think, generally speaking, we have a department that is probably better than any place that I’ve ever been and consistently does things the right way and for the right reasons.”
He said the vast majority of those in law enforcement are doing it the right way and want no association with those who do not act in a manner befitting their position.
“Generally speaking, there are around 900,000-plus police officers in the United States — that includes all of law enforcement — and if you look at what people have problems in policing, it’s probably much less than 1%,” he said. “It’s no different than any other profession. When we have a bad apple inside our police department anywhere in the country, he reflects on every one of us, so we want to remove them, as well.”
With many in the public demanding greater accountability for the country’s law enforcement entities, one campaign that has gained traction is the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign, which lays out eight policies intended to decrease police violence.
Harris said the department has been ahead of the curve on each of the policy suggestions, including:
• Ban chokeholds and strangleholds.
“We’ve had that policy in place for a number of years, so that is not something that is new to the Yankton Police Department,” Harris said.
• Require de-escalation.
“Our officers are very good at de-escalating things,” he said. “They do training in the academy and they are trained throughout. In fact, we even bought a new machine that will help us do electronic de-escalation training on a regular squad basis.”
• Require a warning before shooting.
“Our officers always will provide a warning when practical,” Harris said. “There may be a case where you don’t have that opportunity, but those are going to be rare.”
• Exhaust all alternatives before shooting.
“We do that every single time,” he said. “If you look at our police department, we probably legally could do a lot more, but our officers are really cognizant of when they need to.”
• Duty to intervene.
“One of the things that we have the luxury of here is we have the ability to have more than one officer on most serious scenes,” the chief said. “They work and look out for each other and intervene if they see things going south. Sometimes, in high-stress situations, adrenaline does go up. Our other officers have been there and they try to back it down and keep our officers on track.”
• Ban shooting at moving vehicles.
“We don’t shoot at moving vehicles unless it’s absolutely necessary,” he said. “If a car is bearing down on a police officer and he has no other option to save his own life, he may, but we don’t shoot at or from moving vehicles as a matter of policy.”
• Require a use-of-force continuum (a set of steps for determining an officer’s initial reaction, their weapon choice, and when to escalate or de-escalate a situation).
“We have an outstanding use of force continuum,” Harris said. “It’s taught at all levels and we remind people when we go through use-of-force training.”
• Require comprehensive reporting.
“We require all incidents involving any type of use of force — that’s something as simple as having a weapon down by your side or anything like that — be documented very thoroughly,” he said. “Then they’re reviewed the next day by one of police commanders to make sure they were within policy. If there’s corrections that need to be made, we make those corrections immediately. But generally speaking, we have not seen any violations of our use-of-force policies.”
Throughout the evening, an emphasis was put on the YPD being transparent with the public. As part of this, Commander Jason Foote noted that the department has had 16 complaints lodged against it in the past three years. Only one was for use of force. Three of the complaints led to some sort of discipline, while the rest were considered to be unfounded.
At times, more than 100 people were watching the livestream on Facebook, which also covered community partnerships and the city’s protocol for defending officers.
Viewers asked a number of questions on topics, including use of body cameras, general policy and whether television and movies portray policing accurately.
Harris said that the YPD may look into holding similar town halls in the future, perhaps on a quarterly basis.
However, he said the department is always open to addressing the public’s questions on policing policy, no matter the day.
“You don’t have to wait for a community forum to ask questions,” he said. “If you ever have any questions, you can call this police department and talk to myself or one of my commanders, and we’ll be happy to answer your questions, if at all possible. The only caveat is we’re not going to talk about specific cases, we’re not going to talk about things that are still in the hopper for adjudication but one of the things we will talk about is policies, procedures and practices that we have in place and why.”
For a replay of Thursday night’s town hall on policing, visit https://www.facebook.com/yanktonpolicedepartment/videos/308716706810036/
