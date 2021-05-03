During Sunday’s opera at Riverside Park, Tracelyn Gesteland felt emotional performing live for the first time during the pandemic.
The University of South Dakota brought its “Pop Up Opera” series to Yankton, the final leg of a weekend swing. The vocalists and orchestra presented a one-hour concert at the amphitheater.
The group also performed twice Friday in Vermillion and twice Saturday in Sioux Falls. The USD students performed live for the first time since March 2020, as the pandemic has all but shut down live arts events at the university.
The students have worked remotely because of the pandemic, Gesteland said. They looked at last weekend’s outdoor performances as a chance to connect with an audience in a safe, socially-distanced atmosphere. However, the vocalists still wore masks during Sunday’s concert except when singing.
“We started preparing in mid-February (for the ‘Pop Up Opera’) and rehearsed online. It’s only been two weeks in person with the orchestra before these performances,” she said.
“When we first rehearsed (together in person), I teared up. It had been over a year since I heard live music in the room.”
The orchestra, led by director Luis Viquez, provided a stirring accompaniment to the singers. The instrumentalists added a wide arrange of sounds from strings to woodwind.
In the end, the joint musical effort both relaxed and rocked the Riverside Park amphitheater audience, which rewarded the USD visitors with a standing ovation.
Gesteland filled two roles during Sunday’s appearance. As the USD voice/opera director, she oversaw the nine students who sang operatic pieces as both solos and duets. As a mezzo-soprano, she joined with soprano Dana Carlson-Kottke, a visiting professor of voice, in performing a duet from “Lakme.”
The performances were especially meaningful not only for the musicians but also for their audiences, Gesteland said.
“We heard comments from the communities about how uplifting it had been for them,” she said. “It means so much (to the audiences), and we’re so glad we could do it.”
One audience member said the music gave him something missing from his life during the pandemic, Gesteland said.
“One of my favorite comments was from a young man who came up after one of our Sioux Falls performances,” she said. “He said he hadn’t felt good in a long time, and today (the USD concert) made him feel the best he has in a long time. To hear things like that, that’s why we do it, right?”
The opera singers included Adam Lange, a junior vocal performance major from Yankton; Denisse Balandran and Rachel Bozonie of Storm Lake, Iowa; Margaret Meierhenry and Katelyn Privett of Sioux Falls; Lauren Paul of Evansville, Wisconsin; Elisabeth Peirce of Elk Point; Michaela Rabideau of Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Brian Shirley of Rapid City.
Both the singers and orchestra members range from freshmen through the graduate student level, Gesteland said.
“It’s so exciting to see the freshmen jump right in and meet the challenge,” she said.
The pandemic has provided a difficult time for both music educators and their students, Gesteland said. Major venues, such as Broadway, were shut down during the pandemic and unavailable for the USD students to attend those performances as part of their studies. At the same time, the USD musicians were denied the opportunity to perform live in concert settings.
“We had to do some alternative things. We did some virtual operations recorded from the safety of the students’ own homes and put them online,” the USD professor said.
While those efforts went well, last week’s “Pop Up Opera” provided an intensely rewarding experience for all involved, she said.
“This was our attempt to bring some live music to the community and the opportunity for our (opera) students to perform with the orchestra,” she said.
“This weekend’s performances were part of our outreach mission to the community, and our students have had a blast.”
