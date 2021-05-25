Local Family Raises Awareness About NF

A local family continues to live with Neurofibromatosis (NF), advocating for their child and raising awareness about the genetic disorder that is more common than you might think.
Westin Cuka, now 7, was diagnosed with NF Type 1 (NF1) about four years ago. The condition can cause tumors to form on nerve tissue anywhere in the nervous system. The tumors are usually benign, but can become intrusive. NF is progressive, and can cause hearing loss, learning impairment, heart and blood vessel problems, loss of vision and severe pain, according to Mayo Clinic’s website.
Naomi and James Cuka’s journey has involved developing an understanding of NF as well as working to spread the word the disorder, Naomi Cuka told the Press & Dakotan.
“We need to get the word out about what NF is,” she said. “It’s so under-diagnosed and (is) more common than muscular dystrophy.”
At least in its early stages, NF is a disorder that is not necessarily visible, except for some brown spots that look like birthmarks, she said.
“There are developmental delays, which Westin had,” Cuka said. “He was a late crawler, a late walker, and his speech delay is part of it. It affects almost everything.”
Also, doctors are questioning whether he has borderline autism, she said.
“They only remove the tumors if they become painful or they are fast growing on an organ or something like that,” Cuka said. “Scoliosis is common with NF and Westin has two small curves on his spine. I’m curious if there are tumors there that are causing it to occur.”
The family is currently waiting to have an MRI done to see if there’s anything going on with Westin internally.
“Westin, when you look at him, he looks like a completely normal child,” Cuka said. “He’s got a lot going on — on the inside — that affects him on a daily basis.”
Also, in the last year, Westin developed four visible tumors, she said.
“We were just at Mayo Clinic last week. We did some neuro-psych testing, just to get him some extra help for his Individual Education Plan (IEP) at school, and everything else seems to be going well,” Cuka said. “The tumors are very small, but those are something that’s new with Westin.”
Cuka cautions parents to go with their gut when it comes to their child’s well-being.
“We went to Sanford up in Sioux Falls where Westin was diagnosed,” she said. “They just sent us home with these papers that read, ‘Your kid was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1. We’ll see you in a year. Stay off the internet.’ I still have them.”
Doctors were concerned that images and articles from the internet would upset the Cukas, but, she said, it felt too strange not to do anything for a year.
“I was patient and I waited. We didn’t tell our family. I didn’t know how to say anything to them,” Cuka said. “We went back and Westin was still not talking and we were still having some other issues. The doctor said, ‘We’ll see you in another year.’ I’m like, this is wrong.”
A quick Google search tuned Cuka in to the Children’s Tumor Foundation that had a lot of information about NF— including how to explain it to your family — as well as a list of NF clinics, she said.
She brought Westin to the Mayo Neurofibromatosis Clinic where they examined her son and loaded her up with a folder full of information about his condition.
“This was huge. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, where was this a year and a half ago?’” Cuka said. “Then, I just didn’t want anybody else to feel like I did when I left that first appointment, so lost and confused for a year and a half.”
The Cukas began working with the Children’s Tumor Foundation and have been in contact with other families on the same journey.
Thanks to that network, the fountains at Westside Park and at Fourth and Broadway will display blue lights for NF awareness. Also, in the fall, there will be an NF awareness walk in Sioux Falls, the first of its kind in the state, Cuka said.
That outreach can be beneficial in unexpected ways.
“We’ve started a Facebook group and actually, we were in Okoboji in February getting ready to go swimming and I saw these three tumors on Westin’s back,” she said. “I made a post on Facebook saying, ‘NF can change just like this.’”
Brandy Ishmael of Yankton, the mother of 4-year-old Hazyl Guthmiller, saw Cuka’s Facebook post and decided to have her daughter tested for NF. The test came back positive for NF1 in March.
Hazyl had been exhibiting the birthmark-type spots, and Ishmael pressed for more answers.
“It’s scary to think of the unknown, but I think we’re coping with it better than we thought we would,” Ishmael said. “She could live her whole life and not even have anything wrong and another kid, like Westin, could have tumors.
“Honestly, having Naomi really helps because she’s been through a lot of it.”
Ishmael’s advice to parents is to follow your instincts.
“If you have instincts about something that’s wrong with your child, trust them,” she said. “Then, just stay positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.