100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 9, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 9, 1947
• Capt. Bob Royem, who is now stationed with the AAF on Guam, is home visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Royem in Vermillion, on a 30-day leave. He flew from Guam to San Francisco in 30 hours, and from San Francisco to Sioux City in eight hours.
• The “Oriole,” Gayville High School 1947 yearbook, has been dedicated to Delbert Remington, who has been school caretaker the past 22 years. Mr. Remington started as caretaker August 25, 1925, when the north wing of the school was being built. His duties since then have covered the upkeep of 21 school rooms, care of the heating plant which used to be coal burning but is now operated with natural gas, care of the lawn and play ground and six acres of school lots including the athletic field.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, April 9, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 9, 1997
• Citing the need to “put my family first,” Sheriff Elliot Arens resigned as sheriff of Cedar County this week, effective as of the end of April. Arens has accepted a position as a Correctional Officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Forrest City, Arkansas.
• Two new faces will soon be appearing at the Yankton School Board meetings. Maurice Reiner and Chris Specht were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.