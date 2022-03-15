100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 16, 1922
• With a booming and crashing that quickly drew a crowd to the scene the ice in the Missouri river here broke up and started moving down stream at 7:25 o’clock last night, snapping off piles that had supported the bridge tramway and thrusting huge stakes up onto the banks in its effort to get free of the jam at the piers. Once started, the floe was easy though far from quiet, and all thru the night the grinding of the ice floe sounded along the river front accompanied by the heavier booming, like thunder as the solid cakes struck savagely but futilely against the immovable nose plates of the bridge piers.
• Coach R.J. Burns and his basketball squad were given a rousing sendoff by the high school girls when the athletes left on the Great Northern last night for Sioux Falls to take part in the state high school basketball tournament today and tomorrow. The girls assembled at the train and cheered their departing team.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 16, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 16, 1972
• “Operation Pitfall,” a program presentation of the South Dakota State Penitentiary, will be given in Pioneer Hall at Freeman Junior College and Academy at a special assembly at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22. Five inmates of the South Dakota State Penitentiary will present the program which has been designed to discourage juvenile delinquency. The inmates voluntarily tell of their failures in life and then each explains how he thinks he could have kept himself out of his present situation.
• The 18th annual Pancake Day was held at the Volin Town Hall on Saturday, March 11. The men of the community tended the kitchen duties serving pancakes and sausage links to over 400 people.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 16, 1997
• No paper
