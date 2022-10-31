Well-known regional poets and writers will read from their works during a special two-day event in Norfolk and Wayne this November. The Northeast Community College Visiting Writers Series and Wayne State College’s Plains Writers Series sponsor the Nebraska Poetry Festival Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 17, on their respective campuses.
Featured authors include Matt Mason, Twyla Hansen, JV Brummels, Michael Catherwood, Neil Harrison, Greg Kosmicki, Kiara Letcher, Stephanie Marcellus, Gailmarie Pahmeier, Todd Robinson, Marjorie Saiser, Mark Sanders, Barbara Schmitz, Shyla Shehan, Michael Skau, William Trowbridge, Scott Abels, Bonnie Bartee, Chad Christensen, Lin Brummels, Kelly Weber and Rich Wyatt.
