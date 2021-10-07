The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) invites the public to participate in voting for the S.D. Specialty Crop Producer of the Year Award. Cast votes by Oct. 15, 2021, for a farmer who has made a significant contribution to specialty crop production in the state.
The award is sponsored in part by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR).
Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits and nursery crops, including floriculture. Four candidates have moved forward for public voting.
• Kyle Cox, Cox’s Farm Stand, Vale;
• Sam & Heidi Heikes, Heikes Family Farm, LLC, Vermillion;
• Vaughn Reints, Better Roots Farm, LLC, Pierpont;
• Kent & Jo Wilsey, Elk Creek Foods, Elm Springs.
To learn more about the four candidates and to access the voting form visit the SDSPA website at https://sdspecialtyproducers.org.
