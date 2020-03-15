Based on the clinic’s limited resources and capacity to screen and treat patients for COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of our volunteers and patients, the Board of Directors of the Servant Hearts Clinic has decided that the clinic will close until further notice.
This will be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.
For established patients at Servant Hearts Clinic who need ongoing access to prescription medications, please call Servant Hearts Clinic at (605) 760-0192 for assistance.
If you need immediate access to health care, please contact clinics in your community. If it is an emergency, go to the emergency room immediately.
Patients are also encouraged to use the Helpline Center at helplinecenter.org or Call 211 to find local resource that are available.
Servant Hearts Clinic will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and communicate the reopening of Clinic as soon as possible.
