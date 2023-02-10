The Threat Of Fentanyl

The “street drug” plaguing the nation can be easily obtained on Yankton’s streets as well.
Counterfeit pills containing deadly amounts of the drug fentanyl are being seized in unprecedented quantities by DEA in every state, including South Dakota, according to a report on the state website.
Also, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reported 29 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021, 28% of all drug-related deaths that year.
The severity of the fentanyl situation received national attention this week as President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address, talked about ways to battle the crisis.
Nationally, 107,622 people died from a drug overdoes in 2021, approximately 71,000 of those were attributable to opioids. Last year, The National Safety Council reported that the fentanyl category of opioids accounted for 53,480 deaths nationally in 2020, a 59% increase over the 33,725 total in 2019.
For the most part, that increase in drug overdose deaths is being driven by illicit fentanyl.
There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF). Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain or end-stage cancer. IMF, known for its heroin-like effect, is often added to other illegal drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive and more dangerous. A dose of IMF small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil is considered a lethal dose.
IMF, with its short-lived high at 100 times the potency of morphine, is driving the increase in opioid-related deaths, as well as the increase in healthy individuals becoming opioid dependent.
“There’s a tremendous problem with fentanyl West River, and there is on this side as well. It’s not prescription; it’s just ‘street,’” Raelene Broz, director of Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health’s (LCBHS) Residential Substance Use Treatment (RSUT) programs told the Press & Dakotan. “It’s important to realize users don’t necessarily know what it is that they’re getting. When you’re actively using, you don’t always think about those things because your addiction is speaking louder than your overall desire to live.”
In the fall of 2018, LCBHS received a grant through the South Dakota Department of Social Services to include Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) as part of its existing opioid treatment program to better tackle the reality of the opioid epidemic. Medications used to help opiate users detox include Vivitrol, which reduces the potential for overdose, and suboxone, which inhibits the potential for a high and decreases cravings.
The program began with three clients. By March 2019, there were 16.
In 2022, the program served a total of 119 adults with an opioid diagnosis from Yankton.
“In February 2023, we’re at 21 clients,” she said. “We’ve been up, we’ve been down, and we are definitely on the climb right now, but it’s never stopped.”
Individuals in the program tend to self-refer rather than wind up in a hospital emergency department, Broz said, adding that many are diverted by law enforcement.
“They’ll call us and say that I’m having problems with opiates,” she said. “We try to get people with an opiate issue in within 24 to 48 hours. We encourage them to get detox and to give us the 7- to 10-day window to get some treatment services and get them started with the Vivitrol shot, which would be one time a month.”
The 24-bed facility located in Yankton’s Benedictine Center has 20 in-patient treatment beds, two crisis beds and two detox beds, which are not always available.
Other drugs to reduce anxiety can also be administered to help withdrawal, Broz said, adding that anxiety is one of the biggest opiate withdrawal symptoms.
Despite the availability of MAT, most opioid users are too afraid to seek treatment.
“There are so many people that are terrified that they are going to die when they go through withdrawal. They’re not,” she said. “Opiates are a little bit tricky when we’re dealing with the withdrawal symptoms, but withdrawal from opiates is not a death sentence.”
In fact, the risk of dying from alcohol withdrawal is greater than that of dying from opiate withdrawal, Broz said.
“Maybe you’ll need some time in the emergency room, maybe you can be treated simply at a detox center,” she said. “But if you go to a detox center to start the process of withdrawal and to work with the staff there, if you need a hospital, we’re going to get you there. You’re not alone.”
Another deterrent for some people continues to be the stigma associated with mental health treatment, as compared to the relative ease of obtaining opioids on a daily basis, Broz said.
“There’s so much stigma that goes with substance abuse and with mental health,” she said. “Understand, this could be your attorney; this could be your doctor. It’s not just people who are having legal issues. This is everyone.”
Fortunately, the RSUT program is a 24/7 operation.
“We’re more than willing to take calls. We don’t care when people stop and we do the best that we can to get them lined up with the resources that they need,” Broz said. “We do everything that we can to help people, and that’s what we’re here for at Lewis & Clark: to try and assist others to have a better quality of life.”
———
For more information, contact Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health’s residential substance use treatment center at 605-655-3474.
