South Dakota saw another new record for active COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Active cases rose to 22,753 (+2,268), the second straight day the number has ever been above 20,000. Active cases have risen 173% since the start of the New Year.
It’s a sign of the continuing strength of the current COVID surge, which the DOH said is being fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant. South Dakota recorded 2,708 new infections Wednesday and has averaged more than 2,300 new cases per reporting day since Jan. 3.
Six new deaths were reported, raising the state COVID toll to 2,534. No new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
Current hospitalizations jumped to 336 (+21), the highest level since Dec. 23, 2020. There were 27 new hospitalizations reported.
The state’s seven-day test-positivity rate rose to 35.7% (+2.4%).
Locally, 266 new COVID infections were reported in the eight area South Dakota counties.
Yankton County recorded 71 new cases, marking the 20th straight reporting day (dating back to Dec. 13) the county has recorded double-digit increases in cases. Eleven new recoveries were posted, with active cases rising to 559, the highest level in exactly 13 months. One new hospitalization was reported. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with six COVID patients, four of whom were in intensive care. (The DOH portal no longer lists a category for patients on ventilators.) The portal also showed the Human Services Center with five patients hospitalized with COVID.
In Clay County, 50 new infections were reported for the second straight day, with active cases jumping to 353, which is a record high. Meanwhile, the University of South Dakota online portal showed 91 active cases (80 students, 11 staff), an increase of nearly 38% from Tuesday. There were 104 people listed in quarantine/isolation, the first time it’s surpassed 100 since Nov. 25, 2020, which was the final day before the prolonged holiday break that year. Eleven of those reported in quarantine/isolation Wednesday were on campus (+1).
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +15; Charles Mix County, +26; Douglas County, +8; Hutchinson County, +16; Turner County, +22; and Union County, +58.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Bon Homme (+1) and Hutchinson (+1) counties.
Also, the South Dakota Department of Corrections’ weekly update showed Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield with 31 active cases (22 inmates, 9 staff).
In the DOH’s weekly update for South Dakota educational institutions:
• Grades K-12 — There were 725 new cases reported last week (Jan. 2-8), a 116.7% increase from the previous week (334). So far this school year, there have been 7,115 total cases (5,676 students; 1,439 staff) with 5,926 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — There were 203 new cases posted for last week, an increase of 163.6% (77). To date this school year, there have been 1,021 total cases (725 students, 296 staff) with 725 recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.