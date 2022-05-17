IRENE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work has begun on an asphalt resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 46 between Irene and S.D. Highway 19. The existing surface has been milled and the asphalt resurfacing work is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 20, 2022.
During the asphalt paving operations, traffic will be moved through the work zones with the use of flaggers and pilot car. Motorist can expect delays during these times.
The contractor on the $1.7 million project is Spencer Quarries Incorporated of Mitchell. The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 4, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.