Area Under Red Flag Warning Today
NWS

Much of the Yankton area is under a red flag warning today (Thursday) from noon-7 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area along and west of the James River is considered under extreme fire danger. This covers all area South Dakota counties except Turner and Union counties.

