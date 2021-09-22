FREEMAN — Two Norfolk, Nebraska, residents have died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 11, north of Freeman.
According to a press release issued Wednesday by the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2000 Ford F550 pickup, which was pulling an empty horse trailer, was northbound on U.S. Highway 81 about five miles north of Freeman when it attempted to pass a semi-truck and trailer. The pickup and trailer collided head-on with a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Corvette.
Both occupants of the Corvette were eventually airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The driver, 75-year-old Albert Wingate, died on Saturday, Sept. 18. The passenger, 74-year-old Marilyn Wingate, died on Monday, Sept. 20. Both were wearing seat belts.
Originally, the injuries for both were described as serious but non-life-threatening.
Jacob Langland, 28, of Lake Preston, the driver of the pickup, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Freeman hospital. His seat belt use is under investigation. Charges are pending.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
