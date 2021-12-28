The Yankton County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Czecher’s Sports Bar and Grill.
They will discuss the upcoming political season and petitions. They will hear from local and state representatives, as well as news from the state Republican party.
You are invited to attend to discuss political news of the day.
