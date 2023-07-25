All 11 cases of alleged juvenile abuse and neglect in Department of Corrections facilities and its out-of-state contracted facilities since last June were unsubstantiated, according to a DOC official.
DOC Youth Services Director Kristi Bunkers walked through the reports with the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee on Tuesday in Pierre. The group’s daylong meeting saw committee members scrutinize the performance metrics of the DOC, Department of Human Services, Department of Social Services, Department of Health, and Department of Revenue.
The DOC abuse and neglect reports dealt with allegations of misconduct or unnecessary force against DOC employees or contractors who work with youth committed to state custody. Those placements typically follow severe or repeated criminal behavior.
The number of abuse and neglect allegations are a bright spot for the DOC this year, Bunkers said.
“The reports were trending down from last year in terms of numbers, and in terms of substantiated (claims), so that was certainly good news,” Bunkers said.
South Dakota has one DOC group home for young offenders and a range of options for group care, psychiatric and residential care within the state, but it also sends children to facilities in Florida, Utah, Minnesota, Iowa, Nevada and other states.
In-state allegations of abuse and neglect, Bunkers told the committee, are typically investigated by the state Department of Social Services, which is the licensing agency for juvenile care homes. Complaints from out-of-state are handled by the DOC.
The DOC report to lawmakers on Tuesday only covered allegations involving children in DOC custody, and most of them involved out-of-state placements. No allegations involving children placed by other agencies or placed in a facility by their parents were included.
South Dakota Searchlight is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. South Dakota Searchlight maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Seth Tupper for questions: info@southdakotasearchlight.com. Follow South Dakota Searchlight on Facebook and Twitter.
