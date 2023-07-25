DOC

A sign for the Solem Public Safety Center in Pierre. The center is the home of the South Dakota Department of Corrections administrative offices, as well as the South Dakota Women’s Prison. 

 John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight

All 11 cases of alleged juvenile abuse and neglect in Department of Corrections facilities and its out-of-state contracted facilities since last June were unsubstantiated, according to a DOC official.

DOC Youth Services Director Kristi Bunkers walked through the reports with the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee on Tuesday in Pierre. The group’s daylong meeting saw committee members scrutinize the performance metrics of the DOC, Department of Human Services, Department of Social Services, Department of Health, and Department of Revenue.

