Incidents
• A report was received at 8:21 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:05 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Oakwood Dr.
• A report was received at 10:50 a.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 1:06 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a backpack and cell phone on E. 8th St.
• A report was received at 3:07 p.m. Saturday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:46 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a wallet on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:28 a.m. Sunday of a fight on 3rd St.
• A report was received at 4:21 a.m. Sunday of the theft of popcorn on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:33 a.m. Sunday of theft on Elm St.
• A report was received at 10:57 a.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 11:13 a.m. of the theft of a license plate in Yankton.
• A report was received at 3:33 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 9:31 p.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:25 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Broadway Ave. Rocks were reportedly thrown at vehicles traveling down the street.
• A report was received at 5:49 a.m. Monday of a vehicle break-in on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 7:44 a.m. Monday of a residential burglary on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:44 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:34 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation on Mulberry St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:30 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation near West City Limits Road.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:10 p.m. Saturday of a fight in the Utica area.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:16 p.m. Sunday of theft on Vote St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
