Yankton County Sees Big Revenue In June

Overall, Yankton County had a very good second quarter, according to its revenue report.
Yankton County commissioners heard the news from Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff at its meeting Tuesday.
“We had a good April, $30,772. We had a pretty good May, $27,435,” Hunhoff said. “We had an excellent June, $40,659, which is the third-best revenue month we’ve ever had.”
Also, $22.6 million in real estate was transacted last month, the second-best number for real estate in one month, and $49.5 million in real estate for the quarter, he added.
“We only had two sales all month that topped $1 million and none that topped $2 million,” he said. “Most of them were in that $200,000-$300,000 range.”
Total revenue for the quarter was $98,867, including $10,654 for copies, $49,453 in transfer fees, $190 in notary fees, and $38,570 in regular fees, Hunhoff told the commission.
“Birth certificates, marriage licenses, marriage certificates and deeds were all up,” he said. “Death certificates, mortgages and mortgage satisfactions were down.”
Now that the 2023 county budget numbers are in, the commission voted Tuesday to adjust the salary-increase matrix in next year’s budget.
The current Consumer Price Index (CPI) allowance for 2023 is 3%. Budget growth, which is typically about 1%, is 1.6% for 2023, Commission Chair Cheri Loest said.
The commission voted Tuesday to raise the 2023 salary increase matrix to 5% from the initial 4%.
“I feel that we will likely need to revisit the matrix overall in the next couple of years, and there may be some adjustments,” County Commissioner Joe Healy, who participated via Zoom, told the commission. “But with that, in trying to keep up with some of the inflation and competition, quite frankly, I would feel comfortable going higher than the 4%.”
Healy suggested 4.6% for all county employees.
Loest noted that within the matrix itself, there is a provision for a step increase of an additional 2%, which would result in a 6.6% raise for those receiving a step increase in 2023.
Each percentage point added to the salary matrix would cost the county about $65,000, she said.
Commissioner Don Kettering said he agreed with Healy and would even consider an increase of 6%.
In reference to what other counties are doing, Commissioner Dan Klimisch noted that on Tuesday, Lincoln County raised its employees 10%.
Loest shared a recent concern from an unnamed representative of the State Auditor’s Office regarding some of the higher employee salary raises seen around the state.
“Some counties are choosing to spend their pot of COVID dollars, that are freed up now, within their general funds,” she said. “His concern was, many of these counties are going to find themselves, in about four years, in the red and will be asking for opt-outs to balance their budgets.”
County commissions are faced with a balancing act between fiscal responsibility and being able to compete for employees, Loest said.
“We can’t be too chintzy because our employees get behind, but we also can’t be too generous because our taxpayers get behind,” she said.
Wanda Howey-Fox said she would support the 4.6% proposed, but not 10%.
Healy suggested the 5% increase that was ultimately approved.
“I think there’s probably positions that, once they were evaluated, we would find that their salary is comparable to surrounding areas, and there’s probably some we’re going to need to adjust more,” he said. “Go 5% now, knowing that there’s some positions we probably are going to need to reevaluate.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The commission made a motion of support for the Mead Cultural Education Center’s application for a Transportation Alternatives Grant;
• Passed the W. 11th Street Road Improvement Resolution. Commissioner Kettering abstained from the vote.
