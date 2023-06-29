PIERRE — The bill to provide 100% tuition reimbursement for members of the South Dakota National Guard attending college in-state, HB 1039, will go into effect on July 1.
“The members of the South Dakota National Guard are some of the strongest and bravest men and women in the country. They have proven that time and time again,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “They’re the kind of folks we want to stay in South Dakota to earn an education, participate in our booming economy, and raise a family. This new law will help them do just that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.