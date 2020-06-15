PIERRE — June is Move Over Awareness Month in South Dakota, and today Gov. Kristi Noem reminded all South Dakotans to drive safely and move over when passing stopped vehicles, especially emergency vehicles.
The South Dakota Legislature designated June as Move Over Awareness Month in memory of Dale Jones, a South Dakota tow operator who was killed by a passing vehicle this past January.
The South Dakota Legislature also passed and Noem signed two laws designed to protect stopped emergency vehicles. Senate Bill 164 revised the penalties and provisions regarding approaching stopped vehicles. House Bill 1170 revised provisions regarding the use of certain lights by tow truck vehicles and Department of Transportation authorized vehicles.
