Join first-time flower farmer Sherri Rodgers-Conti at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Yankton Community Library as she shares her experience and tips on flower seed starting, field preparation and harvesting. Learn how to cut locally grown flowers for seasonal bouquets and what you can do to extend the life of cut flowers.
After the presentation, you can make your own bouquet to take home from the flower bar.
