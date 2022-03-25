The Yankton City Commission will consider Monday night an agreement for professional services for the city’s 31st and Broadway Development Project.
During Friday’s media briefing, City Manager Amy Leon said the timing is right for moving forward with the project. She cited the activity with the soccer complex and interest from a number of parties regarding the site.
In other business, the commission will consider a bid award for a cold applied plastic pavement marking. Also, the board will hear a proposal for an additional deputy city attorney.
Also, the commissioners will hear recommendations for the downtown Yankton façade grant recommendation. During Friday’s briefing, Mayor Stephanie Moser provided a rundown of the funded projects so far, but more allocations are sought because of the program’s popularity.
The commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday in the RTEC meeting room.
