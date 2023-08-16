100 Years Ago
Friday, August 17, 1923
• Word of an impending crime wave sweeping up from the south is carried in a current bulletin of the South Dakota Retail Merchants Association. It is based on the release of 500 convicts from the Oklahoma penitentiary, by the governor of that state, and the reported series of robberies of banks and stores that followed it there, through Kansas and into Nebraska. Yankton merchants emphasize the need of care, particularly when the pontoon bridge is completed and a full time crossing is provided over the river from the south.
• George Voll, near the Meridian Highway north of the Jim, lost five of his best cattle last week of anthrax. Mr. Voll did not at first know what ailed his cattle. As soon as he found out the nature of the disease he had his entire herd vaccinated and has lost no animals since. Two small pigs which escaped from their pen had access to the blood which ran from some of the dead cattle and both died as did three sows to whom they communicated the disease. This is the only case of anthrax discovered in that neighborhood.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 17, 1948
• Yankton and other cities in the Missouri basin have a direct obligation to help in expediting the river development program, U. S. Senator Chan Gurney told the local Rotary club at its regular meeting on Monday. One of the principal ways is in helping solve the housing problem, he said. Lack of adequate housing in Yankton for crews of the Corps of Engineers may be a factor in delaying work on the Gavin’s Point project, he pointed out. An additional 500 to 1,000 housing units will be needed in Yankton when the Gavin’s Point dam project gets under way, eh estimated.
• Fourteen of Yankton county’s rural schools are still without teachers as the opening of the school year remains only two to three weeks away, it was stated today by Mrs. Reta Y. Sly, county superintendent of schools. However, there are applicants for teaching positions at some of these 14 schools, Mrs. Sly said, and it is expected that all vacancies will be filled in the next two weeks.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 17, 1973
• The Tyndall community now has three doctors practicing at the Tyndall Clinic. Joining Dr. Robert Foley who built the clinic about eight years ago were Dr. Michael H. Guerin, Jr. and Dr. Herbert Saloum. There have been only three family practitioners who have moved into rural South Dakota this year, and Tyndall has two of them.
• The Volin Lutheran Church dedicated a new piano at the church services Aug. 12. The piano was a gift in memory of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ole O. Vognild, long-time members of the Volin Church.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 17, 1998
• A Mount Marty College history professor joined 34 other college professors at a week-long seminar on how to better use cable programming in the classroom. MMC History Professor Rich Lofthus spent last week at C-SPAN’s Summer 1998 seminar for Professors. He was chosen from 4,900 college faculty members of C-SPAN in the Classroom to attend the seminar. After attending the Aug. 4-9 seminar, Lofthus said he came back with ways to expand the use of television and computer programs in the classes he teaches.
• For thousands with disabilities the only therapy they get is through counseling and education in an institution or indoor setting. But now in Yankton this is a new program starting up with the help of Jane Kiousis and the North American Riding for the Handicapped Association, Inc. (NARHA). The Yankton center’s NARHA membership name is H.O.R.S.E or Horses Offering Riding for Special Equestrians.
