CASES DISPOSED:
April 16-22, 2022
Ryan Tyler Kouf, Sioux Falls; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Parker Levi Hanselman, Mitchell; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Recharged by information.
Justin Paul Scheetz, 2210 Green St., Apt. 203, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Alija Keserovic, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Faydra Christensen, Viborg; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Katherine Biah, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Akua Demma Opoku, Riverdale, Md.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Preston Thomas Kramer, Hartington, Neb.; Exhibition driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Abigail Crites, Tyndall; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Justin Bruce McMahan, Mission Hill; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Brendalyn M. Babcock, Bloomfield, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Glenna Huffaker, 1307 W. 8th Street, #16, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $150; License suspended for 30 days.
Jesse Taylor Giblin, 2200 Douglas, Lot 49, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Marcus Marks, Wagner; Defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 11 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 11 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse-defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; Recharged by information.
Brandon M. Doye, 111 Page Place, Yankton; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; $4,686.59: Penitentiary sentence of 8 years with 5 years suspended and 154 days credit; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule 1 or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Skyler Culp, 805 Maple Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Edward Frances Soukup, 4400 Hermans Loop, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Lucinda Neville-Gebel, Utica; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Chakira J. Ferris, 513 Broadway, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Dustin Michael Becker, 705 W. 7th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Adam Peterson, 1205 W. 10th St., Yankton; Pet violations-animal at large dog/cat; $114.
Crystal Chambers, Tyndall; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Justin Daniel Thompson, Tyndall; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Crystal Dawn Marshall, Tabor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Chaney Seiler, 606 Augusta Cir., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Darin Joseph Pinkelman, Mission Hill; Careless driving; $226.50; Jail sentence of 10 days suspended; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Trevor Wayne Harrison, 1311 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Eric Paul Wolhoy, 213 E. 7th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Easton Macklem, 1108 W. 8th Street, #304, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brandon Michael Doye, 111 Paige Place, Yankton; Witness tampering; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 8 years with 5 years suspended and 154 days credit; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Witness tampering; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Scott Hartranft, 2019 Cedar, Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $2318.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by indictment; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by indictment.
Michael Erickson, Tabor; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50; Careless driving; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jessi Lynn Dion, 807 Burleigh St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Brelynn Wurdinger, Randolph, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
William Michael Teegarden, 1406 Bel, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Deng Yak Deng, 2500 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Austin J. Kniffen, 2900 Douglas Ave. #207, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Angelina Mercedes Desylva, Seabrook, S.C.; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alex Austin Snoozy, 2003 Locust St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Fail to stop or slow down for school bus; $132.50.
Paul Wayne Krause, 807 Bill Bags Rd., Yankton; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 7 days credit; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
Robert D. Steele, 240 Baycliff Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Landon Alan Young, Watertown; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Gary C. Olberding, Stuart, Neb.; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
Charles Bray, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Ronald Walter Schroeder, Springfield; Overweight on axle; $275.50.
Jordan Jamison, Irene; Unsafe/illegal backing; $132.50.
Terry Lynn Mulford, 103 Par Lane, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Tyler Joseph Rauscher, 1307 Burleigh St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lyle Kevin Marotz, Hoskins, Neb.; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Cody Bronzynski, 802 E. 13th Street, Apt. 5, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $302.85; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Wilian Estevaez Santa Cruz, 2400 Douglas Ave. #23, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Jeremiah James Brown, 178 Michelson Dr., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Inmate possession of drugs in the penitentiary; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $866.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 125 days credit.
Elaine Tellus, 2916 Broadway #208, Yankton; Domestic abuse-violation of protection order/stalking/physical injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse-violation protection order vulnerable adult; Recharged by information.
Melinda A. Mann, Tyndall; Misrepresentation to obtain controlled substance; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1747.47; Jail sentence of 100 days; Four years probation; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misrepresentation to obtain controlled substance; Recharged by information.
Cynthia Sue Konopasek, 181 Heritage Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christine Nichole Hartnett, Tyndall; Seat belt violation; $25.
