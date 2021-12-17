• Gloria Cantu, 24, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Trevor Harrison, 35, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Sabrina Devine, 39, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Zachary Stark, 32, Lesterville, was arrested Thursday on three warrants for information for revocation of probation.
• Eric Wolhoy, 45, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Louie Butcher, 54, Sioux Falls, was booked Thursday on a federal hold for the U.S. Marshal Service.
• Kellee Irvin, 41, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Brooke Kirk, 28, La Crosse, Wis., was booked on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
