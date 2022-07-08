LAKE ANDES — Sentencing has been rescheduled for a Wagner man in the death of his live-in girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.
Leonard Sharpfish Jr., 31, was scheduled for sentencing Friday on one count of abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years of age. The Class 3 felony carries a maximum penalty of 15 years prison and a $30,000 fine.
Sharpfish, also known as Leonard Walking Eagle, will now be sentenced Aug. 31 at the Charles Mix County courthouse in Lake Andes.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton said the need to reschedule arose late Thursday afternoon for what he termed “administrative reasons.”
Judge Bruce Anderson conducted a conference Friday afternoon with the par-ties, where the new date was set.
Sharpfish was scheduled to stand trial next month. However, he agreed to a deal and pleaded guilty to the one count. In return for Sharpfish’s guilty plea, the state dropped a second count of the abuse/cruelty charge and two drug charges against him.
Calarina Drapeaux, 27, of Wagner, was also charged in connection with her son’s death. As part of a deal, she pleaded guilty to one count of abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years of age.
Drapeaux is scheduled for sentencing this month.
