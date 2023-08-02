EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of stories on Tuesday’s “Topics At 12” luncheon in Yankton.
———
With “Help Wanted” signs nearly everywhere, Yankton leaders told U.S. Sen. John Thune this week of the workforce shortage’s impact on the city.
As Minority Whip, Thune (R-S.D.) holds the second-highest position among GOP senators. He spoke at the “Topics at 12” luncheon Tuesday, preceded by the Yankton Thrive organization’s roundtable of community leaders.
During the roundtable, the lack of workers emerged as a major issue in business, health care, education and other fields. South Dakota has recorded a 1.7% jobless rate, and Yankton’s situation reflects that statistic.
Foreign students offer one key to filling the Yankton labor needs, according to President Marc Long of Mount Marty University (MMU).
“The visa situation is a challenge for our international students,” he said. “They want to stay and work after graduation.”
MMU officials addressed the situation during a meeting earlier in the day, Long said. The Catholic university has experienced six consecutive years of enrollment growth, with its student body becoming increasingly diverse.
“We were talking about the changing demographics of Yankton and those folks we need for our workforce, making them feel welcome,” he said. “The students at Mount Marty from Central America and South America are making our programs better. They are outstanding students … and most of them want to stay after graduation.”
Yankton businesses, including at least one financial institution, have hired MMU international students during their studies and want those students to remain for long-term employment, Long said.
The MMU international students have excelled not only in business but also in health care and other professions, Long said.
“So, is there anything we can do, from an employment perspective, to encourage students to stay?” he asked. “They are highly educated and will help build our workforce.”
Thune pointed to the “irony” of current policy, which he said doesn’t stop illegal immigration while at the same time creates a long and difficult pathway for those seeking legal status.
“We have people who are here studying in our colleges, who are smart and contributors and difference makers,” the senator said. “We should be able to find a way for them to stay and be part of the workforce.”
The senator has co-sponsored legislation that seeks to increase the number of worker visas.
Thune — along with U.S. Sens. Pete Ricketts (R-Nebraska), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) — have introduced the SEASONAL Act. The legislation would petition the federal government for supplemental H-2B visas beyond the national cap of 66,000.
Eligibility to seek additional visas would only be granted to states with an unemployment rate at or below 3.5% for at least nine of 12 months prior to the request.
SHRINKING NUMBERS
The demographics point to a growing national problem, Long said.
“We have plummeting birth rates, which are a concern for higher education, but not necessarily for South Dakota,” he said. “The number of 18-year-olds in 2026 will drop off significantly nationwide, which will affect (student) recruiting.”
At the same time, aging baby boomers are retiring and leaving large numbers of vacant job openings, Long said.
“Are there any policy strategies that Congress can think about in terms of workforce needs and skills?” he asked.
Roundtable participants provided their own examples of worker shortages, which in some cases represent a life-or-death situation.
Yankton Medical Clinic CEO Becky McManus spoke of challenges facing health care. Those include not only staffing numbers but also labor and supply costs, along with government reimbursements that fall short of expenses.
“It’s super challenging, and, as we talked about, you have the demographic changes that hit us,” she said. “In small towns, you have the one nursing home that is the largest employer (in the community) and can’t find staff. With health care, the (hiring) issue is even more complex.”
In K-12 education, Superintendent Wayne Kindle said the Yankton School District faces staffing needs that go beyond classroom teachers.
“We have openings we can’t fill for counselors,” he said. “We have counselors in each of our buildings, which we never used to have. And we have added a behavioral specialist and a full-time nurse.”
Schools find themselves filling students’ mental, physical and social needs, as well as their educational needs, Kindle said. The K-12 districts are seeking the same workers usually found in other settings, he added.
“Everybody around this table has trouble finding qualified people,” he said. “We can’t compete with the health care industry (for specialized positions). The workers just aren’t there.”
In addition, public school districts face federal mandates for serving students with special needs, Kindle said.
“We’re really challenged right now,” he said. “I’m not sure what we’re going to do.”
The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected educators, who faced increasing demands beyond teaching, Kindle said.
“We’re having burnout, and we have a lot of teachers who are leaving the profession and going into something else,” he said. “Since COVID, we’ve seen the slide, and I don’t know if it has gotten much better, but it is leveling off.”
Thune noted the workforce suffers in many ways when the jobless rate drops below 2% and workers aren’t available for many openings.
The senator provided examples of the negative impact on South Dakota, including small communities. Businesses have cut their hours or closed altogether because of insufficient staffing, and one school reported receiving no applicants for a teaching job, he said.
“It’s not just us; it’s a global trend,” he said. “In China, they have the policy of only one child (per family). In 2030, their population is dropping and will be a serious challenge for them as well. They will have a shortage for both their economy and military.”
In the competition for foreign workers, Thune believes the United States will hold an advantage over other nations, including China.
“We’ll be in a much stronger position,” he said. “People want to do business in the U.S. It’s a no-brainer, everyone wants to be here. We still have the pull.”
CRAFTING A FARM BILL
During the roundtable, Thune spoke about the work on a new farm bill.
“Every four or five years, we pass a new bill. The current bill expires at the end of September, but the new one won’t be in place by then,” he said. “We need to do a short-term extension of the current farm bill, which isn’t uncommon. It has happened before.”
Thune said he prefers to see the passage of a new farm bill by the Sept. 30 deadline, as the new federal fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
“I would like to see more progress, but we’re not in control of the Senate,” he said. “We (Republicans) are the minority party, and we don’t control the agenda.”
The farm bill includes 12 titles, each one covering a different area, Thune said. Many people are surprised to learn nutrition and food programs comprise 80-85% of the farm bill funding, with the other 11 titles splitting up the remaining funds, he added.
The debate over farm bill spending often falls not only along party lines but also between regions of the nation and various agricultural commodities, he said.
He has traveled across South Dakota, meeting with commodity, conservation, livestock and nutrition groups.
“I’m getting input for the best ideas and then incorporate those into the farm bill,” he added.
OTHER TOPICS
• During the luncheon, he was asked about the possibility of ascending to the role of the top GOP leadership position should it open.
“I wouldn’t deny I’m interested if and when the time comes,” he said. “It would give South Dakota the opportunity to be in the national conversation at the table when decisions are being made and to shape policy being made for our state and country.”
The roundtable included a number of topics during the free-ranging, hour-long discussion.
• Thune spoke about the introduction in the Senate of the Kids Online Safety Act. The bill sets out requirements to protect minors from online harm.
The senator outlined many online dangers, particularly for children and teenagers, as social media uses algorithms to target and keep particular viewers and age groups.
• Rob Stephenson of First Dakota National Bank and Kevin Moe of First National Bank of Omaha, both in Yankton, spoke of the growing incidence of consumer frauds.
The two bankers noted the scams, particularly on the internet, that bilk the victims out of large sums of money. They said their institutions seek to protect customers, but many of them still lose money before the scam becomes detected.
• Yankton City Manager Amy Leon inquired about the deadlines for spending American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds obtained during the pandemic.
She noted the major supply-chain issues with the wastewater treatment plant project, backing up the delivery of some materials for more than a year. As a result, Yankton officials are concerned about whether the city must spend the funds or complete the project by the Dec. 31, 2026, deadline.
Thune said his staff would check into the situation.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.