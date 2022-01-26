PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources is seeking nominations for the 2022 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award. The Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award recognizes an individual or organization making a positive contribution to South Dakota’s agricultural industry.
Nominations are due to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources by March 15, 2022.
Nominations should be for individuals or organizations who continually work to promote agriculture in South Dakota, while demonstrating servant leadership, hard work, honesty, humility, and respect for others.
Key achievements of the Ag Ambassador:
• Provides visionary leadership to South Dakota’s agricultural industry.
• Champions growth and prosperity of the state’s number one industry.
• Advocates for agriculture and the responsible stewardship of livestock and land.
• Highlights the significance of South Dakota agriculture to our global food system.
• Influences decision makers to develop and implement sound agricultural policies.
Information about the Ag Ambassador award, past winners, and the nomination form can be found online at https://danr.sd.gov/AboutDANR/default.aspx under the “Ag Summit” heading.
The Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award recipient will be recognized during the Governor’s Agricultural Summit next summer.
For more information, contact Brian Faris at 605.773.5559 or brian.faris@state.sd.us.
