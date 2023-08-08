SIOUX FALLS — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Aug. 12, 2023, as “USS South Dakota Day of Honor” in South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Aug. 12, 2023, as “USS South Dakota Day of Honor” in South Dakota.
Three ships have carried South Dakota’s name in the United States Navy:
• USS South Dakota (ACR 9), commissioned Jan. 27, 1908, was an armored cruiser that served on convoy duty during World I.
• USS South Dakota (BB 57), commissioned March 20, 1942, became the most decorated battleship of World War II. She served three years in combat on the front lines in both the Pacific and Atlantic theaters and was present in Tokyo Bay during the Japanese surrender ceremony.
• USS South Dakota (SSN 790), commissioned Feb. 2, 2019, is an attack submarine currently on active duty with the U.S. Navy.
The first “USS South Dakota Day of Honor” will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Battleship South Dakota Memorial on the corner of West 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls, with U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds as the keynote speaker. The 11 a.m. outdoor ceremony follows a 10 a.m. concert by the Sioux Falls Municipal Band’s brass quintet. Matt Michels, former Naval officer and former South Dakota lieutenant governor, is the master of ceremonies. Crew members present will be introduced, and a memorial held for those deceased. LEGO builders will display their battleships and other military creations. All are welcome.
Everyone is invited to visit “the battleship on the prairie” during normal hours of operation, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., seven days a week through September. Admission is free. For more information, call 605-367-7141 or 605-366-3291, or email info@southdakotabattleship.org.
