PIERRE — South Dakota’s Driver Licensing Program will begin Phase One of its “Back to Normal” plan by offering services to the public through scheduled appointments at 10 exam stations statewide starting Monday, May 18.
All of the exam stations will be open “by appointment only.” The Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Pierre, Rapid City, Watertown and Yankton exam stations will be open Monday through Friday. The Sioux Falls exam station will be open Monday through Saturday. The Mobridge exam station will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
“We have continued to issue new commercial driver’s licenses but we know many people have been waiting to apply for driver licenses and ID cards since all of the exam stations closed in early March,” said Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Craig Price. “This is the first step in bringing back all of the exam stations and we plan to re-open more in the coming weeks.”
To schedule an appointment, applicants need to call 605-773-6883 or email DPSLicensingInfo@state.sd.us. Staff will prioritize appointments according to need and anyone who is ill or experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms will be asked to stay at home until they are well.
“At each exam station, we also will make sure that the appropriate health protection measures are implemented as recommended by the CDC,” said Driver Licensing Director Jane Schrank. “That will include social distancing, based on the size of the office and additional staff in the office, as well as proper sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces.”
Still in effect is the order that extends the expiration date for a driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, motorcycle license, restricted minor’s permit, motorcycle restricted minor’s permit, commercial learner’s permit and non-driver identification card. The expiration dates for those licenses are for the length of the Governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19, which was issued March 13, through the duration of the emergency declaration plus an additional 90 days.
Licenses can be renewed at: https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing/renew-and-duplicate/renew-online.
