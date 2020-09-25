100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 26, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 26, 1945
• Prof. G.D. Ruby, head of the physical science department, at Southern, found a perfect shark’s tooth on one of the gravel paths of the Normal school. Prof. Ruby has found shark’s teeth on other occasions in the gravel. The gravel for the walks was hauled this ummer from a pit northwest of town.
• Rev. V.M. Coburn has recently accepted the assignment as pastor of the Methodist churches at Gayville and Volin, and has taken up residence in Gayville. Formerly of Madison, the Rev. Mr. Coburn has been enrolled at the Omaha Bible Institute and Omaha University preparatory to ministerial work, and at present is enrolled at Yankton College.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 26, 1970
• Freshman of Mount Marty College will have an opportunity to make themselves known on the campus and in the community by participating in the annual Freshman Talent Show, scheduled for Marian Auditorium Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.
• The Yankton Bucks took advantage of breaks handed to them by Aberdeen Golden Eagles and rolled to their fourth win of the year and their second in ESD play by whipping the Eagles 40-6 on Arickara Day last night.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 26, 1995
• Any new liquor license requests within the City of Yankton must be beyond 150 feet from any public or private school. Yankton City Commissioners voted 5-4 Monday night to set the limitation for new liquor license requests.
• Although little new structure appears to have risen in the last several weeks, much is going on at the site of the Yankton High School/Summit Activities Center. The prime contractors and subcontractors are for the most part on site and hard at work, project manager Mark Andersen of Henry Carlson Co. said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.