Paddle with Missouri National Recreational River rangers downstream from the boat launch below Gavins Point Dam on the South Dakota side of the Missouri River to Riverside Park in Yankton today (Saturday) from 9-11 a.m.
Enjoy the river’s quiet soundscape, views of natural river features and historic World War II pilings built by German POW’s while paddling downriver in your kayak or canoe. This two-hour paddle ends at the Riverside Park boat launch.
Participants must provide their own transportation, kayaks or canoes, and personal flotation devices. Hats, sunscreen, and water are highly recommended. Program may be canceled if weather conditions are not favorable.
Visit the Missouri National Recreational River’s Mobile Ranger Station in Yankton at Riverside Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. to learn about the Missouri River through exhibits and activities for all ages. Park Rangers will greet and introduce visitors to the national park. Exhibits include historic photos, a large interactive map of the Missouri River and a touch screen with vast information about the MNRR. The station also features the park’s film, “River of Change.”
For more information about the Missouri National Recreational River, visit nps.gov/mnrr, call 605-665-0209 or visit the park headquarters and visitor contact station located at 508 E Second St. in Yankton Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
