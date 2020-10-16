100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 17, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 17, 1945
• Mrs. J.B. Gordon of Camrose, Alberta, Canada, sister-in-law of Mrs. Lucy Gordon of Yankton, passed away October 3 at the age of 89. A former resident of South Dakota, she was considered a champion knitter with more than 1800 pairs of socks to her credit during World War I and World War II.
• College football returns to Yankton for the first time since 1942 here Saturday afternoon at two o’clock when the University of South Dakota meets the Greyhounds in the feature attraction of the 28th annual Pioneer Day.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 17, 1970
• Ginny Meyer of Tripp, a junior music major at Southern State College, was crowned Founders Day Homecoming Queen Friday night in ceremonies at the Springfield college. The 20-year-old coed is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Art Meyer of Tripp.
• Not too many people have been taking advantage this week of the opportunity to visit the County Auditor’s office to register for the general election Nov. 3, according to County Auditor Carol Petersen.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 17, 1995
• Getting kids to school almost two hours early is not too difficult for Sister Margo Tschetter. Her fifth graders at Sacred Heart School jump at the opportunity the first and third weeks of the month, for the rewards are very tangible — cinnamon and caramel rolls.
• The calendar looks different and the format might be changed a bit, but the feeling is back in the air: the prep football playoffs are at hand. The grid playoffs in both South Dakota and Nebraska kick off this week — a week earlier than in past years due to schedule and format changes in both states.
