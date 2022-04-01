The Yankton County Commission is set to discuss the prospect of recreational marijuana zoning needs during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board’s discussion is centered around creating policy that will be ready to be enacted should a proposed ballot initiative legalizing recreational marijuana be successful in the November election.
The commission is also slated to discuss Yankton Thrive, appointment of two planning commissioners, watch a GIS software demonstration and consider funding for Yankton Transit.
Executive sessions regarding litigation and poor relief are also on the agenda.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
