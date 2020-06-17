Man In Custody For Alleged Incident With Girl

HARTINGTON, Nebraska — Authorities have taken a person into custody for an alleged incident involving a man and young girl, apparently at an area recreation site.
Few details were immediately available Wednesday from authorities, who are continuing their work on the case.
A woman who said she witnessed the alleged incident has provided details on social media. She referred to the location as the “free beach” but didn’t name the site. The date and time of the alleged incident also wasn’t immediately clear.
The woman posted a photo of a man and young girl in a body of water. The man and girl appeared to be at a distance from each other in the photo.
The woman alleged on a Facebook post that inappropriate conduct occurred between the man and girl. The woman said she contacted 911 to report what she witnessed, and Cedar County, Nebraska, authorities responded because it was their jurisdiction.
The Facebook post was reportedly taken down from one site but posted on another site and remained up as of Wednesday afternoon.
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda confirmed Wednesday for the Press & Dakotan that authorities had apprehended a person in connection with the case.
“An individual is in custody (in) reference (to) the incident, which is still under investigation,” the sheriff said in an email.
In his email, Koranda didn’t provide the person’s name or confirm if the defendant was housed in the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
The sheriff referred any further questions to the Cedar County Attorney’s office. The Press & Dakotan didn’t receive an immediate response from the county attorney’s office to an email and phone message seeking more information.
The Cedar County Clerk’s office in Hartington, where the judicial proceedings would originate, couldn’t release information on any charges or proceedings without the case number.
Cedar County Court was in session Wednesday. However, none of the cases listed on the court calendar appeared to match the alleged incident.
