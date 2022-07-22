PIERRE — The South Dakota Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their third meeting of the 2022 Interim on Wednesday, July 27, at 9:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations is co-chaired by Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) and Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton). Among the items that will be discussed are the Fiscal Year 2022 Year-End Report; proration of Fiscal Year 2022 interest earnings; procurement exemptions; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) fund transfer; grant funding for the Victims’ Services Program and Alcohol and Drug Abuse Recovery Programs and Services; and an update on the Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Projection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.